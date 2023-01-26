Who's Playing

Georgia State @ App. State

Current Records: Georgia State 9-11; App. State 11-10

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers won both of their matches against the App. State Mountaineers last season (58-49 and 71-66) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Georgia State is on the road again on Thursday and plays against Appalachian State at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to regain their footing.

Georgia State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Appalachian State proved too difficult a challenge. Appalachian State enjoyed a cozy 72-58 victory over the Monarchs.

Georgia State is now 9-11 while Appalachian State sits at 11-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mountaineers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Series History

Georgia State have won nine out of their last 15 games against App. State.