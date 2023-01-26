Who's Playing
Georgia State @ App. State
Current Records: Georgia State 9-11; App. State 11-10
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers won both of their matches against the App. State Mountaineers last season (58-49 and 71-66) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Georgia State is on the road again on Thursday and plays against Appalachian State at 6:30 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Holmes Convocation Center. The Mountaineers should still be riding high after a win, while the Panthers will be looking to regain their footing.
Georgia State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 58-52 to the Georgia Southern Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Appalachian State proved too difficult a challenge. Appalachian State enjoyed a cozy 72-58 victory over the Monarchs.
Georgia State is now 9-11 while Appalachian State sits at 11-10. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Panthers have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 26th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Mountaineers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40%, which places them 34th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
Series History
Georgia State have won nine out of their last 15 games against App. State.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Georgia State 71 vs. App. State 66
- Feb 12, 2022 - Georgia State 58 vs. App. State 49
- Jan 20, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Georgia State 60
- Mar 08, 2021 - App. State 80 vs. Georgia State 73
- Feb 23, 2021 - Georgia State 85 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 23, 2021 - App. State 74 vs. Georgia State 61
- Jan 22, 2021 - App. State 80 vs. Georgia State 71
- Feb 13, 2020 - Georgia State 76 vs. App. State 65
- Jan 02, 2020 - Georgia State 69 vs. App. State 60
- Feb 21, 2019 - Georgia State 80 vs. App. State 75
- Jan 11, 2018 - Georgia State 71 vs. App. State 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - App. State 77 vs. Georgia State 72
- Jan 23, 2017 - Georgia State 83 vs. App. State 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - Georgia State 83 vs. App. State 70
- Jan 21, 2016 - App. State 76 vs. Georgia State 67