Who's Playing

Louisiana @ App. State

Current Records: Louisiana 5-5; App. State 6-7

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountaineers and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

Last week, Appalachian State got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the North Carolina Tar Heels an easy 70-50 victory. Appalachian State was surely aware of their 15.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding Appalachian State back was the mediocre play of guard Michael Almonacy, who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Louisiana lost to the Houston Cougars on the road by a decisive 71-56 margin. Louisiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Jordan Brown, who dropped a double-double on 14 rebounds and 13 points along with six blocks.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won five out of their last seven games against App. State.