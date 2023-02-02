Who's Playing

Marshall @ App. State

Current Records: Marshall 18-5; App. State 13-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. The Thundering Herd and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Marshall will be hoping to build upon the 79-53 win they picked up against Appalachian State when they previously played in December.

Marshall entered their contest this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 103-65 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Appalachian State and the Arkansas State Red Wolves this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Appalachian State wrapped it up with a 63-51 victory at home.

Their wins bumped the Thundering Herd to 18-5 and the Mountaineers to 13-10. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.