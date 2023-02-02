Who's Playing

Marshall @ App. State

Current Records: Marshall 18-5; App. State 13-10

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much trouble with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at home on Saturday as they won 63-51.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Marshall at home against the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday as the team secured a 103-65 victory.

Appalachian State is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Appalachian State to 13-10 and Marshall to 18-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mountaineers and the Thundering Herd clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Thundering Herd are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Marshall won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.