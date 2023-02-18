Who's Playing
Old Dominion @ App. State
Current Records: Old Dominion 16-11; App. State 15-13
What to Know
The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the App. State Mountaineers at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Holmes Convocation Center. Old Dominion will be seeking to avenge the 72-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 21st.
The Monarchs came up short against the James Madison Dukes on Thursday, falling 76-67.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 82-75 on Thursday.
Appalachian State's win lifted them to 15-13 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 21, 2023 - App. State 72 vs. Old Dominion 58