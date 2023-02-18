Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ App. State

Current Records: Old Dominion 16-11; App. State 15-13

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the App. State Mountaineers at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Holmes Convocation Center. Old Dominion will be seeking to avenge the 72-58 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 21st.

The Monarchs came up short against the James Madison Dukes on Thursday, falling 76-67.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State beat the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats 82-75 on Thursday.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 15-13 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if Old Dominion bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.