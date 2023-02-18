Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ App. State

Current Records: Old Dominion 16-11; App. State 15-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the App. State Mountaineers and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State earned a 72-58 win in their most recent game against Old Dominion in January.

The Mountaineers bagged an 82-75 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion came up short against the James Madison Dukes on Thursday, falling 76-67.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Appalachian State is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Appalachian State, who are 13-12 against the spread.

Appalachian State's win lifted them to 15-13 while Old Dominion's loss dropped them down to 16-11. We'll see if the Mountaineers can repeat their recent success or if the Monarchs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.10

Odds

The Mountaineers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

App. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.