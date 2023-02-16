Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ App. State
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 12-15; App. State 14-13
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will be on the road. Texas State-San Marcos and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 70-68 to the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Texas State-San Marcos had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.
Texas State-San Marcos came out on top in a nail-biter against Appalachian State when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 68-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State-San Marcos since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won eight out of their last 13 games against App. State.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. App. State 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - App. State 76 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 73
- Mar 11, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 85 vs. App. State 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - App. State 60 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 57
- Jan 11, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 82 vs. App. State 57
- Feb 07, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 74 vs. App. State 71
- Jan 12, 2019 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. App. State 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - App. State 59 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 56
- Dec 29, 2017 - App. State 66 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 62
- Jan 30, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 68 vs. App. State 55
- Dec 31, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 67 vs. App. State 58
- Feb 11, 2016 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. App. State 68
- Jan 09, 2016 - App. State 76 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 56