Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ App. State

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 12-15; App. State 14-13

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats will be on the road. Texas State-San Marcos and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for the Bobcats as they fell 70-68 to the Old Dominion Monarchs this past Saturday. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Texas State-San Marcos had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State lost to the South Alabama Jaguars on the road by a decisive 74-57 margin.

Texas State-San Marcos came out on top in a nail-biter against Appalachian State when the two teams previously met in February of last year, sneaking past 68-66. The rematch might be a little tougher for Texas State-San Marcos since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won eight out of their last 13 games against App. State.