Who's Playing

Troy @ App. State

Current Records: Troy 12-6; App. State 9-9

What to Know

The Troy Trojans won both of their matches against the App. State Mountaineers last season (68-53 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Trojans are staying on the road to face off against Appalachian State at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Holmes Convocation Center. Troy should still be feeling good after a win, while Appalachian State will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Troy and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Troy wrapped it up with a 65-53 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Mountaineers as they fell 67-65 to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Troy is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Appalachian State's defeat took them down to 9-9 while Troy's victory pulled them up to 12-6. We'll see if Appalachian State can steal Troy's luck or if Troy records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina

Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Trojans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Troy have won nine out of their last 16 games against App. State.