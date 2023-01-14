Who's Playing
Troy @ App. State
Current Records: Troy 12-6; App. State 9-9
What to Know
The Troy Trojans won both of their matches against the App. State Mountaineers last season (68-53 and 67-61) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. The Trojans are staying on the road to face off against Appalachian State at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Holmes Convocation Center. Troy should still be feeling good after a win, while Appalachian State will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Troy and the Georgia State Panthers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Troy wrapped it up with a 65-53 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Mountaineers as they fell 67-65 to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Thursday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Troy is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Appalachian State's defeat took them down to 9-9 while Troy's victory pulled them up to 12-6. We'll see if Appalachian State can steal Troy's luck or if Troy records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Holmes Convocation Center -- Boone, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Troy have won nine out of their last 16 games against App. State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Troy 67 vs. App. State 61
- Jan 08, 2022 - Troy 68 vs. App. State 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - Troy 65 vs. App. State 59
- Jan 29, 2021 - Troy 71 vs. App. State 62
- Jan 02, 2021 - App. State 90 vs. Troy 59
- Jan 01, 2021 - Troy 69 vs. App. State 56
- Feb 22, 2020 - App. State 68 vs. Troy 59
- Dec 21, 2019 - App. State 70 vs. Troy 65
- Mar 07, 2019 - App. State 72 vs. Troy 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - Troy 89 vs. App. State 85
- Feb 17, 2018 - App. State 65 vs. Troy 54
- Jan 22, 2018 - Troy 81 vs. App. State 79
- Mar 08, 2017 - Troy 84 vs. App. State 64
- Feb 20, 2017 - Troy 76 vs. App. State 66
- Feb 20, 2016 - App. State 78 vs. Troy 74
- Jan 28, 2016 - App. State 75 vs. Troy 71