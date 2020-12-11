A non-conference matchup is on tap Friday between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Charlotte 49ers at 5 p.m. ET at Dale F. Halton Arena. The Mountaineers are 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road, while the 49ers are 1-2 overall and 1-2 at home. The Mountaineers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games. The 49ers are 3-1-1 against the spread in their last five games as a home favorite. The road team is 3-1-1 against the spread in the last games of the App. State-Charlotte series.

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte spread: Charlotte -3

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte over-under: 129 points

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte money line: Charlotte -160, App. State +140

The Mountaineers stepped outside Division I play and took care of the NC Wesleyan Battling Bishops on Sunday, winning 81-57. CJ Huntley led the way with 18 points, while Kendall Lewis came off the bench to add 17 points and six rebounds. Adrian Delph leads Appalachian State with 11.8 points per game, with Sasha Glushkov pulls down a team-high 5.3 rebounds per game.

Brice Williams scored 14 points to lead five 49ers in double figures as Charlotte smacked South Carolina State 78-40 on Monday night. Jahmir Young added 12 points for Charlotte, while Jackson Threadgill chipped in 11 and Jordan Shepherd and Jhery Matos each added 10.

