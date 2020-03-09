Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina odds: 2020 Sun Belt Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to square off in a 2020 Sun Belt Tournament quarterfinals matchup at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Holmes Convocation Center. App. State is 17-14 overall and 9-5 at home, while Coastal Carolina is 16-16 overall and 7-6 on the road. The teams split their two regular season meetings.

Coastal Carolina won the most recent matchup on Fen. 29, 84-77. The Mountaineers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina odds, and the over-under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Coastal Carolina vs. App. State:

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: App. State -4.5

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 146.5 points

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: App. State -192, Coastal Carolina 160

What you need to know about Appalachian State

Last Tuesday, the Mountaineers narrowly escaped with a win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 61-57. Isaac Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds. Adrian Delph added 12 points.

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina escaped with an upset win against the Texas-Arlington Mavericks in the first round of the Sun Belt tournament, 63-62. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater hit a game-winning jumper with one second left. DeVante' Jones finished with 31 points and five assists along with 14 boards, He also made all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.