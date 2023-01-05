The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State is 7-8 overall and 5-3 at home, while the Chanticleers are 7-6 overall and 2-3 on the road. Dustin Kerns is in his fourth season at Appalachian State and the Mountaineers have won at least 17 games in each of the last three seasons.

Meanwhile, Cliff Ellis is in his 16th season at Coastal Carolina and has led the Chanticleers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and has 826 career wins under his belt over 45 seasons as a head coach. The Mountaineers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 136. Before entering any Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 30-16 on all top-rated college basketball picks, returning more than $800 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. Coastal Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for App. State vs. Coastal Carolina:

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: App. State -4.5

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 136.5 points

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: App. State -230, Coastal Carolina +190

App. State vs. Coastal Carolina picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Appalachian State

Appalachian State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as the Mountaineers fell 76-70 to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Mountaineers had four players reach double-figures in scoring during the loss with Christopher Mantis leading the way with 13 points while Tyree Boykin scored 12.

Boykin and Donovan Gregory are tied for the team lead in scoring with both players averaging 11.5 points per game. Gregory also leads the team in assists (3.6) and steals (1.6) per game but the third-year starter is shooting only 42.0% from the floor after shooting 50% or better the last two seasons.

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina came up short against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, falling 73-64. Essam Mostafa managed a double-double in the loss with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Antonio Daye also had 15 points but the Chanticleers lost the team-rebounding battle 37-30.

It was Mostafa's ninth double-double of the season and the redshirt junior is averaging 13.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. The Egyptian national ranks ninth in the nation and second in the Sun Belt in rebounding and the 6-foot-9, 250-pounder could be a tough matchup strength-wise for an App. State squad that doesn't have a player on the roster listed over 235 pounds.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State picks

The model has simulated App. State vs. Coastal Carolina 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball picks the last six years, and find out.