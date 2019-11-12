Appalachian State vs. ECU odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will close out a brief two-game home stand when they take on the East Carolina Pirates on Tuesday. The Pirates (1-1) opened with an 80-68 win over VMI before losing at Navy on Friday, while the Mountaineers (1-1) lost at Michigan before rebounding with an 83-56 triumph over Ferrum on Thursday. Tip-off from the the Holmes Center in Boone is set for 7 p.m. ET, and ECU leads the all-time series 36-27. The Mountaineers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Appalachian State vs. East Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 143. Before making any ECU vs. Appalachian State picks of your own, you need to see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against-the-spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on East Carolina vs. Appalachian State. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated an extremely strong against the spread pick that hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows that with the win over Ferrum, Appalachian State has now won 13 consecutive non-conference home games. During that stretch, the Mountaineers are averaging 96.1 points per game, while allowing just 61.5. Appalachian State has scored 100 points or more four times during the streak, including a school-record 135 two years ago against Toccoa Falls. It is also the longest active non-conference home winning streak in the Sun Belt Conference.

Five Mountaineers scored in double-figures in the team's win over Ferrum, led by junior guard Justin Forrest with 17 points and senior forward Isaac Johnson with 15. Through the first week of the year, Forrest is one of seven players from the Sun Belt who is averaging 20 points or more. Johnson is also averaging double-digits at 12 points and leads the team in rebounding at 8.0.

But just because the Mountaineers are tough at home does not guarantee they will cover the East Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread on Tuesday.

That's because East Carolina has had the Mountaineers' number, winning three straight in the series, including last year's 83-81 triumph. The Pirates have also won four of the last five meetings. East Carolina will also be out to snap a 15-game non-conference true road game losing streak.

One of the main reasons they could do it is sophomore Jayden Gardner, who was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Gardner led the Pirates in scoring and rebounding in ECU's first two games, averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He shot 57.1 percent from the field and 87.6 percent from the free throw line.

So who wins East Carolina vs. Appalachian State? And which side of the spread can you bank on in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the ECU vs. Appalachian State spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks, and find out.