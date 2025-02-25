The Appalachian State Mountaineers look to remain in the mix for the Sun Belt Conference crown when they meet the Georgia Southern Eagles on Tuesday night. Appalachian State dropped a 69-59 decision to Marshall on Saturday, while Georgia Southern fell 78-73 at James Madison that same day. The Mountaineers (17-11, 10-6 Sun Belt), who have won 11 of their last 15 games but are two games out of first, are 5-6 on the road this season. The Eagles (14-15, 6-10 Sun Belt), who are 11th in the league, are 9-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Hill Convocation Center in Statesboro, Ga., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Appalachian State won Thursday's meeting with Georgia Southern 79-74 in overtime. Appalachian State is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 139. Before making any Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Georgia Southern vs. App. State:

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern spread: Appalachian State -1.5



Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern over/under: 139 points

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern money line: Appalachian State -127, Georgia Southern +106

APP: The Mountaineers have hit the team total under in 11 of their last 14 road games (+7.55 units)

GASO: The Eagles have hit the team total over in 23 of their last 33 games (+11.62 units)



Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Appalachian State

Senior guard Myles Tate powers the Mountaineers. He has reached double-digit scoring in five consecutive games, including one double-double in that span. In a 64-46 win over Coastal Carolina on Feb. 13, he scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished off four assists. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 34.2 minutes.

Senior forward CJ Huntley has recorded six double-doubles on the season, including two in the past three games. In the overtime win over Georgia Southern on Thursday, he scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds with three assists and two blocks in a 70-65 loss to Georgia State on Feb. 15. In 28 starts, he is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 33.3 minutes.

Why you should back Georgia Southern

Junior guard Adante' Holiman has been on a tear of late, scoring 20 or more points in three of the last four games. In Thursday's loss at Appalachian State, he scored 20 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. He had 24 points and three assists in a 78-75 win over Old Dominion on Feb. 15. In 21 games, including 15 starts, he is averaging 17.3 points, 2.2 assists, two rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.6 minutes.

Senior guard Bradley Douglas is coming off back-to-back 18-point performances, including in the loss to Appalachian State. The transfer from Little Rock is in his first year with the program. In 29 games, including eight starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.3 minutes. He is connecting on 40.2% of his field goals and 72.8% of his free throws.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 143 combined points.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations?