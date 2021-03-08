The Georgia State Panthers carry a season-high eight-game winning streak into the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Monday in Pensacola, Fla. It will be the third meeting of the season between the Panthers (16-5) and Appalachian State (16-11). Georgia State turned back a late rally by Louisiana, while the Mountaineers squeezed past Coastal Carolina in overtime in Sunday's semifinals.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Pensacola Bay Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Panthers as seven-point favorites in the latest Georgia State vs. Appalachian State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 136.

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State spread: Georgia State -7

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State over-under: 136 points

Georgia State vs. Appalachian State money line: Georgia State -300, Appalachian State +240

APPST: The Mountaineers have held 12 opponents under 65 points

GAST: The Panthers are 12-2 as a top seed in Sun Belt tourney play

Why Georgia State can cover



The Panthers have five players averaging between 15.0 and 10.5 points and that balance has been evident in the Sun Belt tournament. Leading scorer Corey Allen led five players in double figures against Louisiana, scoring 18 of his 21 points in the first half. Shooting a team-best 41.3 from behind the arc, he has made multiple 3-pointers in seven straight games, including 4-of-5 in the semifinal victory.

Georgia State was among the better offensive clubs in the country, ranking 19th nationally with an average of 81.0 entering the conference tourney. However, the defense has played a decisive role in both of the tournament victories. The Panthers scored the final seven points in a quarterfinal win over Arkansas State and, after blowing a 17-point halftime lead to Louisiana, closed the game on a 13-2 run.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Senior guard Michael Almonacy is averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in the tournament and has been lighting it up from behind the arc, connecting on 14-of-29 3-point attempts. He was 4-of-7 from distance and scored a season-high 24 points in the last matchup against Georgia State. Guards Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph, the team's top two scorers, are averaging 21.7 and 16.3 points, respectively, in the tournament.

The Mountaineers dropped six of seven games to close out the regular season, including an 85-71 setback at Georgia State on Feb. 23, but they have won three straight in their run to the conference championship game. That included a 76-73 overtime victory over Texas State, the top seed in the West Division. Appalachian State also owns a pair of victories over Georgia State on Jan. 22-23, winning by nine and 13 points.

How to make Georgia State vs. Appalachian State picks

