The Appalachian State Mountaineers (20-5) will play the second game of a three-game homestand when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd (12-13) on Thursday. Appalachian State bounced back from a loss at Texas State with a 109-104 win over Toledo in double overtime on Saturday, remaining tied with Troy for first place in the Sun Belt standings. Marshall is trying to get back to the .500 mark after losing to Troy last Wednesday. This is the first of two meetings between the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd this month.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Holmes Convocation Center. Appalachian State is favored by 10.5 points in the latest App. State vs. Marshall odds, while the over/under is 148 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Marshall vs. Appalachian State picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Marshall vs. App. State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

App. State vs. Marshall spread: App. State -10.5

App. State vs. Marshall over/under: 148 points

App. State vs. Marshall money line: App. State: -602, Marshall: +428

App. State vs. Marshall picks: See picks here

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State has won nine of its last 10 games and is sitting atop the Sun Belt standings after beating Toledo in double overtime on Saturday. Donovan Gregory scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Myles Tate scored 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Tate added seven rebounds and three steals, and Jordan Marsh chipped in 17 points.

The Mountaineers have not lost a home game since before Christmas, which came against UNC Asheville. They have been perfect at home besides that, including a win over Auburn in December as 7.5-point underdogs. Marshall is just 3-6 in its last nine road games, and it has only covered the spread three times in its last nine games overall this season.

Why Marshall can cover

Marshall has only played one road game since mid-January, and it has been off for eight days. Appalachian State is coming off a double-overtime thriller, giving the Thundering Herd a significant rest advantage in this matchup. Marshall has won three of its last five games, covering the spread in all three of those victories.

Senior forward Obinna Anochili-Killen leads Marshall with 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, posting two double-doubles in his last three outings. Senior guard Kevon Voyles (13.8), senior guard Kamdyn Curfman (13.2) and junior forward Nate Martin (11.2) are all scoring in double figures as well. The Thundering Herd have won six of the last nine meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Marshall picks

The model has simulated Marshall vs. App State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 80% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Marshall, and which side of the spread hits well over 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 131-88 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.