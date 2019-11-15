Appalachian State vs. Montana State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions from proven computer
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Montana State and Appalachian State. Here are the results.
The Appalachian State Mountaineers will take on the Montana State Bobcats at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Michael B. Fleming Gymnasium as part of the 2019 Spartan Invitational. The Bobcats ended last year fourth in the Big Sky, while Appalachian State ended up 10th in the Sun Belt. Appalachian State is 2-1 on the season, while Montana State has started out 1-1. The Mountaineers are favored by four points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Montana State odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Montana State vs. Appalachian State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Appalachian State vs. Montana State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Appalachian State opened its season with a competitive 79-71 loss against Michigan and then picked up wins against Ferrum and East Carolina. Guard Justin Forrest has been the catalyst on offense thus far, entering this matchup with 22 points per game. Guard Adrian Delph (10.3 ppg) and forward Isaac Johnson (10.0 ppg) are also averaging in double figures. As a team, the Mountaineers are shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc through three games.
Montana State, coming off a 15-17 (11-9 Big Sky) campaign last year, also had a respectable season opener, falling 81-73 on the road against a ranked Utah State squad. The Bobcats followed that up with a win over Rocky Mountain. Guard Harald Frey is off to a great start this season, averaging 23 points per game. He's hitting a sizzling 53.3 percent from 3-point range on the season.
So who wins Appalachian State vs. Montana State? And which side of the spread is hitting 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Friday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
