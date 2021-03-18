The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Norfolk State Spartans square off in a 2021 NCAA Tournament First Four matchup on Thursday. The Mountaineers (17-11) rebounded from a late-season tailspin to win four games in four days en route to winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and the right to meet the Spartans (16-7), champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. A date against No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga looms on Saturday for the winner.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Mountaineers as three-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 133.5 in the latest Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State odds. Before making any Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned almost $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on App. State vs. Norfolk State in the NCAA Tournament 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Norfolk State vs. App. State:

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State spread: Appalachian State -3

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State over-under: 133.5 points

Appalachian State vs. Norfolk State money line: Appalachian State -160; Norfolk State +140

APP: The Mountaineers hit 44 3-pointers in the Sun Belt tourney

NSU: The Tigers have won their last four by an average margin of 22.3 points

Why Appalachian State can cover

Grad transfer Michael Almonacy averaged 11.4 points during the regular season before dialing it up several notches in the Mountaineers' run to the NCAAs. He put on a remarkable display of long-distance shooting by burying 20 of 39 3-point attempts and averaging 21.8 points to earn Most Outstanding Player honors in the Sun Belt tourney. He scored a career-high 32 points, knocking down 6 of 10 threes, in the conference title game.

Senior guard Justin Forrest also elevated his play down the stretch, scoring in double figures over the final 10 games and averaging 20.0 points in the conference tournament. He was second on the team in scoring to junior guard Adrian Delph, who also finished strong following a midseason slump in which he totaled a combined 29 points over five games. Delph averaged 19.0 points over his last six games, including 22 in the Sun Belt championship game.

Why Norfolk State can cover

Senior guard Devante Carter was as consistent as could be this season, failing to reach double-digit points only once. A second-team All-Mid-Eastern Conference selection, he led the Spartans in scoring at 15.5 points per game as well as rebounds (5.3) and assists (4.0). Carter is not much of a threat from behind the arc, shooting only 25.6 percent, but he scored at least 16 points in each of the last seven regular-season games.

While Appalachian State rode its 3-point shooting to the Sun Belt title, that long-range prowess plays into a strength of Norfolk State. The Spartans held opponents to 40.4 percent shooting overall and 31.6 percent from 3-point range this season, including 3 of 17 vs. Morgan State in the MEAC title game. Norfolk State has been especially stingy defensively down the stretch, holding its last four opponents to an average of 56.7 points.

How to make Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 142 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.