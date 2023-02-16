The App. State Mountaineers and the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats are set to square off in their lone meeting this season on Thursday night. App. State has lost three of its last four games, but it is getting set for its first home game in nearly two weeks. Texas State has lost four of its last five games, including a 70-68 loss to Old Dominion last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 4 points in the latest Appalachian State vs. Texas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 122. Before entering any Texas State vs. Appalachian State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

App. State vs. Texas State spread: App. State -4

App. State vs. Texas State over/under: 122 points

App. State vs. Texas State money line: App. State -190, Texas State +158

Why Texas State can cover

Texas State continues to play close games, with each of its last three contests being decided by four points or less. The Bobcats picked up a 66-62 win over Arkansas State last Thursday before coming up just short in a 70-68 final against Old Dominion. They have already recorded six road victories this season, pulling off upsets against Rhode Island and California in non-conference play.

Senior guard Mason Harrell leads Texas State with 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He has scored in double figures in four straight games and has reached the 20-point mark on eight occasions this season. The Bobcats have won five of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why Appalachian State can cover

Appalachian State will be excited to return home for the first time in 12 days, as it split a two-game road trip last week. The Mountaineers have been much better at home than on the road this season, and this will be their penultimate game at the Holmes Convocation Center. Texas State has lost four of its last five games and is coming off another heartbreaking loss, making this a tough scheduling spot for the Bobcats.

They are winless in their last four road games, with two of those setbacks coming by nine-plus points. Appalachian State's balanced lineup is led by senior forward Donovan Gregory, who is averaging 12.0 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Senior guard Tyree Boykin (11.2) and sophomore guard Terence Harcum (11.0) are both scoring in double figures as well.

