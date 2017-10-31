Arizona AD backing coach Sean Miller despite assistant's arrest in FBI probe
Miller has the support of Arizona's AD even after an assistant was arrested on bribery charges
Amid the FBI's ongoing investigation into the Arizona basketball program, the school's athletic director, Dave Heeke, says he is standing behind long-tenured coach Sean Miller.
In an interview with ESPN, Heeke expressed confidence in Miller and publicly put his full support behind him.
"I have utmost respect for Sean," Heeke said. "He's a guy of high integrity who has run this program in an honest and clear and upfront way. I have no reason to not believe he's done that always. I fully am in support of Sean and the program he's run."
Emanuel "Book" Richardson, an assistant under Miller since 2007, was one of four assistant coaches arrested as part of an FBI investigation into corruption within college basketball a month ago. Richardson is accused of accepting bribe money to push players to specific agents and business managers following their time at the university. He has since been suspended and a dismissal process to oust him has already been set in motion.
Heeke said the actions allegedly taken by Richardson left everyone "confused," however he is still giving a vote of confidence for Miller's integrity.
"Anytime your program and the university were called into question, that's hard," Heeke said. "Sean has been terrific to work with, he has been incredibly forthcoming and forthright with all the things we wanted to do. He and I have continual, open conversations so I feel really good.
"I know we've been diligent from a compliance perspective and that Sean certainly is," Heeke continued. "I have all the confidence in the world that we've done the right things and people knew what's right and what's wrong."
