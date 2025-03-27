Five-star forward Koa Peat committed to Arizona on Thursday, announcing his decision on the Pat McAfee Show. Peat's pledge comes on the same day as the Wildcats' matchup with No. 1 seed Duke in the Sweet 16. Arizona now has three commitments in its 2025 recruiting cycle: Peat, four-star forward Dwayne Aristode and three-star guard Bryce James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The Gilbert, Arizona, native out of Perry High School elected to stay home and committed to the Wildcats over Houston, Arizona State and Texas. The Wildcats jumped to the No. 16-ranked recruiting class in the 2025 cycle with Peat's commitment.

Here is part of 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein's scouting report about Peat.

"Peat is a constant double-double threat who has good hands, instincts, touch, and a very polished ability to get to his spots inside of 15-18 feet. He thrives in the mid-post, has a high release to get his shot off in the mid-range area, is a good ball-handler for his size, and can attack both sides. He rarely blows right by his defender, but he's physical, uses his body effectively, has a terrific left hand, and knows how to get to the free-throw line."

Peat, the No. 8-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, was the second-highest-ranked uncommitted player in his class. Five-stars Brayden Burries (No. 11) and Nate Ament (No. 4) are the only uncommitted top-25 players in the 2025 recruiting cycle.