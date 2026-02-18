The highlight matchup on Wednesday's college basketball schedule is a ranked contest in the Big 12 between the Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars. No. 4 Arizona (23-2, 10-2 Big 12) dropped from the top spot in the AP Poll following back-to-back losses last week, including a 78-75 overtime defeat to Texas Tech on Saturday. No. 23 BYU (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) has won two in a row behind star freshman AJ Dybantsa, with it prevailing in overtime its last time out, 90-86, over Colorado. The Wildcats lead the all-time series, 22-20.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from the McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats prevailed 86-83 when these teams met on Jan. 26. The Wildcats are 11.5-point favorites in the latest BYU vs. Arizona odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 165.5. Before making any Arizona vs. BYU picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated BYU vs. Arizona 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. BYU:

BYU vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook BYU vs. Arizona over/under: 165.5 points BYU vs. Arizona money line: Arizona -794, BYU +542 BYU vs. Arizona picks: See picks at SportsLine BYU vs. Arizona streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Arizona vs. BYU picks

SportsLine's model has simulated BYU vs. Arizona 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (165.5 points). Arizona has been trending under in its games recently, with its matchups failing to reach the total in three of its last four, as well as six of its last eight contests. The Wildcats are hosting Wednesday's matchup, and Arizona has seen each of its last four home games go under.

As for BYU, it was dealt a huge blow when it lost guard Richie Saunders for the season to a torn ACL on Saturday. Saunders was All-Big 12 last season, and his 18 ppg ranked ninth in the conference this year. With BYU having just two other players averaging more than 7.5 ppg, the Cougars are projected to score nearly 10 points under their season average. Arizona's recent struggles also forecast it to fail to reach its scoring average, by multiple points, as the teams combine for 161 points per the model.

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Arizona spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.