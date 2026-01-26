Big 12 and national title contenders square off on Monday night when the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats travel to take on star freshman AJ Dybantsa and the No. 13 BYU Cougars. Arizona is atop the Big 12 standings with a 20-0 mark overall and a 7-0 Big 12 record. BYU is close behind at 17-2 (5-1 Big 12). Arizona has been the better team against the spread, going 13-7 ATS, while BYU is 9-10 ATS on the season.

Tipoff from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, is 9 p.m. ET. The latest Arizona vs. BYU odds list the Wildcats as 2.5-point road favorites, with the over/under at 165.5. Before making any BYU vs. Arizona picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated BYU vs. Arizona 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. BYU:

Arizona vs. BYU spread: Arizona -2.5 Arizona vs. BYU over/under: 165.5 points Arizona vs. BYU money line: Arizona -136, BYU +114 Arizona vs. BYU picks: See picks at SportsLine Arizona vs. BYU streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Arizona vs. BYU picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (165.5 points). Both teams might be known for their high-flying offenses that average nearly 90 points per game. They're both extremely strong defensively as well, however, with Arizona giving up just 67.6 points per game and BYU giving up 70.1 points per game.

Five out of eight Arizona road games have gone Under, while BYU has seen 11 of its 19 total games go Under this season. The model is projecting 160 combined points as the Under hits 65% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Arizona, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.