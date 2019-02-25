Arizona coach Sean Miller, LSU coach Will Wade expected to be subpoenaed in college basketball corruption trial, a report says

Arizona coach Sean Miller and LSU coach Will Wade are expected to be subpoenaed for the April 22 federal trial trial related to corruption and nefarious recruiting practices, according to Yahoo Sports. Preliminary notifications have been sent to the representatives of each high profile coach, according to the report.

Miller has recently been the subject of discussion related to the trial, as reports surfaced in February that his program had officially been subjected to a formal NCAA inquiry. The news comes months after Miller was able to keep his job amid scrutiny aimed at him and his program related to the case. Arizona's AD threw his support behind Miller amid the latest round of unease in Tucson.

Wade hasn't been able to escape the crosshairs, either. In the first trial last fall, he and his program's recruiting practices were put into question after information via wiretap was brought into court illustrating Wade having a discussion with recently-convicted Christian Dawkins discussing a recruit. Dawkins is an ex-runner who was found guilty in the first trial.

Wade has maintained he never did business of any kind with Dawkins, and Miller has maintained he, too, did not do business with Dawkins discussing paying Deandre Ayton -- despite an ESPN report last year alleging the latter discussed a $100,000 payment to secure Ayton's commitment.

Both of their accounts could be laid bare in court if subpoenas are in fact delivered, and wiretaps of both coaches could be played and potentially admitted into evidence if the judge allows it, dependent upon how the defense broaches the subject and chooses to lay out how the dark underbelly of college basketball recruiting works.

Miller's staff as a result of the scrutiny has endured turnover. His longest-tenured assistant, Emanuel "Book" Richardson, was indicted and has already pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in the case. Another assistant, Mark Phelps, is no longer with the team (as a result, reportedly, to an unrelated academic scandal). A third ex-Miller assistant, Joe Pasternack, has reportedly been tied to Dawkins and allegedly tied to ASM Sports Agency. (Pasternack is now the head coach at UC Santa Barbara.)

Wade has been mostly able to avoid the same spotlight Miller has been shown in the case, but if both testify in the trial this spring, that could certainly change.