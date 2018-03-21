Arizona coach Sean Miller won't be heading to Pitt: 'I am not a candidate'

Arizona coach Sean Miller has gotten out ahead of the rumor mill with a job opening at Pittsburgh, releasing a statement on Wednesday to announce that he his "not a candidate" for the Panthers.

This statement came shortly after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, citing sources with knowledge of the search, reported that Miller was among the coaches who have been in contact with Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke regarding the job.

"I am not a candidate for the University of Pittsburgh men's basketball head coaching vacancy," Miller said. "I wish them well in their search for a new coach."

Miller is a West Pennsylvania native and one of the best Pitt basketball players in program history. In the record books, Miller currently ranks second all-time in assists (744) and is tied for 21st on the school's career scoring list (1,282). The 2017-18 season, Miller's ninth at Arizona, has been tumultuous, with the FBI and reports stemming from its investigation into college basketball creating a cloud over both the coach and the program.

Pittsburgh has reportedly targeted Rhode Island's Danny Hurley, Thad Matta and Tom Crean, who recently accepted the Georgia job, in its search for a replacement for Kevin Stallings. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander recently discussed the decision awaiting Hurley, weighing offers from both Pitt and UConn this offseason.

Both sides have potential concerns when considering Miller-to-Pitt as a possibility. Arizona is a great job, both in status and compensation, and even given the recent scandals it's a tough job to willingly leave. Pitt will also have its concerns regarding Miller and potential NCAA violations that could come from an FBI investigation that is ongoing, with former Miller assistant Book Richardson still awaiting his day in federal court on corruption charges.