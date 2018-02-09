Arizona falls at home, Arizona State roars to life, and now the Pac-12's getting wacky

Thursday evening was highlighted by a quality Duke-North Carolina game, but the Pac-12 offered up a few interesting results too. The conference is in in the midst of another good-not-great season. If you can't be great, at least be interesting. That's what we're getting from the Pac-12 now.

Let's start with vexing Arizona.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in the preseason by some media outlets, have lost two straight and are 19-6 with a 9-3 league record. Sean Miller's team was bizarrely nonchalant at home and lost 82-74 to a UCLA squad that's probably on the better side of the bubble for now. Four U of A players scored in double figures, but the lack of defensive intensity was blatant.

Miller will hate watching this game tape. Thursday night likely brought some bad memories back for Wildcats fans who still can remember how poorly this team played at the Battle 4 Atlantic in November, when the Wildcats lost all three of their games.

It's not common for Arizona to lose at home, and to see Arizona lose the way it did only hastens concern. This was the Wildcats' first home loss in 78 games against unranked teams. The question is: Has a funk infected Arizona, or is a trend developing with this team? The Wildcats responded to a buzzer-beating loss at Washington with an absent-minded effort against the Bruins. For a time, Arizona was playing its way back to Final Four contender status. That's no longer the case, despite having two of the best players in the sport in Allonzo Trier and Deandre Ayton.

As for UCLA, it has the talent to win in the NCAA Tournament but it's still going to have to sidestep landmines in this league in order to secure a bid. Thursday night was the only scheduled game between the Bruins and Wildcats this year, so for Steve Alford's team to win on the road -- it's vital to that school's dossier.

For about two hours Thursday night, it looked like Arizona would no longer be atop the Pac-12 standings by itself. USC led most of its game at Arizona State, then blew an eight-point lead in the final three minutes. ASU got a 3 from Shannon Evans with 50 seconds, then a game-winning bank shot by Tra Holder in the closing seconds. Those guys don't play scared. Sun Devils 80, Trojans 78. Here's the winner:

#ArizonaState completes the comeback with the Tra Holder jumper for the win!!!! #CBB



pic.twitter.com/fHdoogJpAq — Sports Degens (@TheSportsDegens) February 9, 2018

For Arizona State, the ship might be righted. The Sun Devils were outplayed most of the night, yet got huge shots late to land their first two-game win streak since Dec. 22 -- that's a wow. Remember, the Sun Devils were ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll and undefeated at Christmas. Bobby Hurley's team has gone 6-6 since. ASU is still flirting with fire, but it's in a much better position with this win. Next up is a home game against UCLA on Saturday. It's a tough ask for the Bruins to sweep the Arizona schools on the road in three days' time, but given the way UCLA and Arizona State played in their respective games on Thursday night, it's obviously a real possibility.

USC (17-8 and lacking in high-profile nonconference wins) blew its shot at sharing the conference lead and landing a valuable road win. The Trojans are definitely a bubble team at this stage. Now comes a road game against Arizona. The Trojans and Wildcats have combined to lose four straight. Anxious tip in Tucson on Saturday.

Then you've got Washington coming off two huge home wins over the Arizona schools ... and it fell 65-40 at Oregon on Thursday night. The Huskies have a fascinating NCAA Tournament case and are far from lock status. Thursday's barrage of unexpected outcomes sets up an important weekend in the Pac-12. Washington faces an urgent, better-not-lose-it game at Oregon State. UCLA will try to push up the standings and improve the Pac-12's reputation for bids by sweeping the Arizona schools. USC or Arizona will be on a three-game losing streak.

We're closing in quickly on the end of the regular season, yet so much is still undecided out West. February could mean more for this conference than any other power league in college basketball.