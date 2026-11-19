Arizona may not be at full strength yet, but Tommy Lloyd's 12th-ranked Wildcats still have plenty of snarl. Arizona blitzed No. 3 UConn with the first 10 points, led 19-5 before anyone could blink and held off a furious second-half Huskies' rally for a 85-79 victory.

Arizona's win, parlayed with No. 8 Houston knocking off No. 1 Florida earlier on Wednesday afternoon in the Players Era 8 semifinals, means that each of the top five teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll (Florida, Duke, Illinois, UConn and Arizona) will have already taken a loss before the calendar flips to December. That has not happened since 2021-22, per CBS Sports research. UConn would have been the favorite to be the new No. 1 team in the country on Monday if it had found a way to pull this one out.

But this was no upset. Ivan Kharchenkov made it loud and clear that UConn was not getting a roadkill in his house. The burly wing scored 20 points, ripped down seven rebounds and delivered some ridiculous hustle plays to whip the Arizona crowd into a frenzy and send Dan Hurley home with his first loss since the National Championship game.

All five Arizona starters cracked double figures. Meanwhile, UConn was led by Braylon Mullins, who continued his breakout sophomore season with six triples and a game-high 29 points.

Let's dive into what it means for both sides.

What it means for Arizona

Arizona's likely starting forward RJ Godfrey was originally expected to play after garnering a temporary restraining order in his fight against the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility, but he was held out at the last second because the NCAA would not clear him, arguing that Godfrey's original Georgia court case (that was won by the NCAA) held precedence over the new TRO.

So Arizona played with a skeleton crew. Arizona's Big Four of Kharchenkov, Caleb Holt, Derek Dixon and Motiejus Krivas all played 35+ minutes.

They each did their job. Kharchenkov (20 points, seven rebounds, five rebounds) provided bully-ball drives and gave Arizona a total edge. Holt (19 points) was somehow always in the right place at the right time for timely buckets. Derek Dixon drilled four big-time 3s. Motiejus Krivas (18 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks) controlled the paint for long stretches on both ends of the floor.

Arizona point guard JJ Mandaquit also chipped in 11 points, including three enormous 3-pointers, in 32 minutes. UConn's defensive game plan was fine leaving Mandaquit mostly unguarded at the 3-point stripe after he didn't take a single triple in Arizona's road win over Auburn last weekend. Mandaquit made 'em pay.

It feels like Arizona really only has five players in the rotation that Lloyd really trusts. That's not great. On the bright side, all five of them are really, really good.

Holt would be the best player on dozens of high-major teams. Dixon would be the best player on numerous high-major teams. Kharchenkov would be the best player on almost every high-major team in the sport. Krivas is the best center in America. Arizona has no depth, but its top-shelf talent can play with anybody.

Arizona freshman guard Caleb Holt celebrates a three vs. UConn Aryanna Frank | Imagn

What it means for UConn

It's ironic that both Arizona and UConn played this game without their projected starting 4-men. UConn's Nik Khamenia is sidelined for a couple of months with a broken foot.

For a while, UConn's young guns looked frazzled in their first vicious road test of the year. Freshmen like Junior County and Colben Landrew were quiet in the first half. Sophomore big man Na'jai Hines picked up two quick fouls (again). With the supporting cast out to sea, that forced UConn into some tough situations. Attacking Arizona's drop coverage with Silas Demary Jr. is supposed to be a get out of jail free card. Not the main part of the offense. Those low-quality possessions littered UConn's first half and ultimately were the main reason why the Huskies lost this game.

But the mettle of this group was alive and well in the second stanza. UConn trimmed a 20-point hole to six in the final minute. There was way more fight, grit and flow offensively in the second half. Hines came to life and gave UConn interior thump. Landrew was a man on the offensive glass, ripping down seven offensive rebounds on his way to a 12-point, 10-rebound showing. More please. Mullins was awesome, zipping in and around a ton of screens to get free. Very few teams will corral 20 offensive rebounds against this Arizona team, even without Godfrey on the floor.

On to the next.