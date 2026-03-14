Arizona vs. Houston live updates: Cougars going for Big 12 repeat -- and maybe a No. 1 seed? -- vs. Arizona

It's fitting that the best two teams will meet one more time for the Big 12 Tournament championship. Arizona and Houston separated from the pack in college basketball's best league, and it provides a window of opportunity for both clubs to head into Selection Sunday with tons of momentum.

For Arizona, it's a chance to sweep the hardware, securing both the regular-season crown and the Big 12 Tournament crown. If Arizona beats Houston and Duke loses tonight to Virginia, there's an argument to be made for Arizona securing the No. 1 overall seed.

For Houston, its path to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament is alive and well after Vanderbilt smoked Florida in Saturday's SEC Tournament semifinals. A win over Arizona would propel the Cougars back onto the No. 1 line, per CBS Sports Bracketology.

It's also a chance for Kelvin Sampson to get his mojo back. Arizona waltzed into the Fertitta Center and handed Houston a 73-66 loss just three weeks ago. Anthony Dell'Orso came off the bench to bury Houston with 22 massive points.

Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights as the Wildcats face the Cougars in the Big Tournament Championship Game.