First place is on the line in the Big 12 when the fourth-ranked Arizona Wildcats battle the second-ranked Houston Cougars in a key matchup on Saturday afternoon. Arizona is coming off a 75-68 win over BYU on Wednesday, while Houston dropped a 70-67 decision at Iowa State on Monday. The Wildcats (24-2, 11-2 Big 12), who are 7-2 against ranked opponents this season, are 6-1 on the road in 2025-26. The Cougars (23-3, 11-2 Big 12), who are 4-3 against ranked foes, are 13-0 on their home court. Koa Peat (lower leg) is out for Arizona, while Houston will be without Kordel Jefferson (knee).

Tipoff from Fertitta Center in Houston is set for 3 p.m. ET. Houston leads the all-time series 8-6, including wins in each of the last three games. Houston is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Arizona vs. Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Houston picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Arizona vs. Houston 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Houston vs. Arizona:

Arizona vs. Houston spread: Houston -5.5
Arizona vs. Houston over/under: 141.5 points
Arizona vs. Houston money line: Houston -247, Arizona +199

Top Arizona vs. Houston predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (141.5 points). The Over has hit in two of their last five head-to-head matchups. Arizona is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games. Houston, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Wildcats to have three players score 11.4 points or more, including Brayden Burries' projected 13.4 points. The Cougars are projected to have three players score 13.5 or more points, led by Emanuel Sharp, who is projected to score 18.3 points. The Over clears in nearly 70% of simulations.

How to make Houston vs. Arizona picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

The model has simulated this game 10,000 times.