A pair of top-15 Big 12 foes will square off on Monday's college basketball schedule as the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats visit the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks. Arizona (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) is one of two undefeated teams left standing this season and is coming off an 84-47 thrashing of Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kansas (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) is riding a seven-game win streak and most recently knocked off Utah, 71-59, also on Saturday. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks are 9-5 all-time versus the Wildcats. The Wildcats are 1.5-point favorites per the latest Kansas vs. Arizona odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any Arizona vs. Kansas picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Arizona vs. Kansas 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona vs. Kansas:

Arizona vs. Kansas spread: Arizona -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook
Arizona vs. Kansas over/under: 151.5 points
Arizona vs. Kansas money line: Arizona -132, Kansas +111

How to make Arizona vs. Kansas picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Arizona vs. Kansas 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (151.5 points). Just one power conference team in the nation has leaned towards the Under more often than Kansas, which has seen the Under go 16-7. When facing teams that average over 72 points, as does Arizona at 89.3 ppg, the Under is 8-1 in Jayhawks games. Meanwhile, Arizona has seen its last two games overall go under, in addition to five of its last six fail to reach the total.

Even with the Wildcats' potency on the offensive end, their defense is their strongest unit. Arizona is second in the nation in defensive rating and allows the eighth-lowest field goal percentage in Division I. Kansas star Darryn Peterson is projected to be held under his season average as the Under hits over 50% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

So who wins Arizona vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arizona vs. Kansas spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.