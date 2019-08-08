Arizona loses point guard Brandon Williams for 2019-20 season due to knee injury

Arizona point guard Brandon Williams will miss the entirety of the upcoming college basketball season after sustaining a knee injury and undergoing surgery, the program announced.

Williams dazzled as a freshman last season averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists per game, earning honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. After Brandon Randolph's offseason departure, he was set to be the team's top returning scorer from a season ago.

"Brandon is one of the most talented guards we have recruited during my tenure as head coach at Arizona," Wildcats coach Sean Miller said. "A year ago, Brandon quickly became one of our team's best players and one of the Pac-12's most exciting freshmen. The news of Brandon's season-ending surgery is beyond disheartening. All of us that comprise Brandon's Arizona Basketball family, as well as our own loyal and passionate fan base, will rally around him and support him as he begins his journey to recovery."

The Wildcats missed the NCAA Tournament last season after a disappointing 17-15 campaign, but Williams' return -- coupled with a top-5 nationally-ranked incoming recruiting class and the addition of grad transfer Max Hazzard -- has given rise to optimistic projections that includes a top-15 ranking at the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

Without Williams in Arizona's backcourt, Hazzard could play an even more significant role as a ball-handler alongside five-star freshman Nico Mannion.