Arizona loses second recruit within a week, this time it's a top-40 point guard

Whether allegations made against Arizona coach Sean Miller that he discussed a payment to bring a recruit to play at the university proves to be true or not, there's now no denying it has impacted the program's national image -- and its ability to recruit.

On Friday, long-time Wildcats commit Brandon Williams became the second top-50 player this week to part ways with the school in the wake of controversy. His decision comes just days after top-50 power forward Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, backed away from Arizona and committed to UCLA.

"These past few days have obviously been difficult for me," Williams said on Twitter. "I have had to take a step back and reevaluate my commitment. Playing for the University of Arizona has always been a childhood dream of mine. With the current climate surrounding U of A and by signing financial aid papers, I have the opportunity to explore other options. At this time, my family I have decided to reopen my recruitment."

Williams had been committed to Arizona since last June after picking the Wildcats over UCLA, California, Gonzaga, USC and others.

Although Miller emphatically denied the explosive allegations on Thursday and the university has publicly come to his side, there was always going to be a fallout to deal with. Now Miller is quickly finding it may be on the recruiting trail.

This isn't the only time Arizona has lost a recruit in the wake of the FBI probe, either. Last fall, five-star point guard Jahvon Quinerly de-committed from Arizona after federal documents alleged that Wildcats assistant Emanuel "Book" Richardson bribed "Player-5" with $15,000 -- later discovered to be Quinerly -- in exchange for his commitment to attend Arizona.