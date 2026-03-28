Arizona vs. Purdue live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Wildcats battle Boilermakers in Elite Eight

The second spot in the 2026 Final Four will be up for grabs on Saturday when No. 1 seed Arizona faces No. 2 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 2001, while Purdue can make it two trips in three seasons with a win over the top-seed in the West Region.

Arizona is coming off a statement wire-to-wire win over Arkansas earlier this week in San Jose. The Wildcats used their physicality and size to overwhelm Arkansas. Arizona became only the second team since 2000 to score at least 100 points and attempt fewer than 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament.

Conversely, the Boilermakers advanced to the Elite Eight after a last-second win over Texas. Purdue big man Trey Kaufman-Renn tipped in a missed shot with 0.7 seconds remaining to give his team a 67-65 win over the only double-digit seed in the Sweet 16. Purdue (53) has the most wins in the NCAA Tournament without winning a national title.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Arizona battles Purdue in the Elite Eight. Keep it locked here as the Wildcats and the Boilermakers clash with a trip to the Final Four on the line, and you can watch all the action on March Madness Live.