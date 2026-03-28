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Arizona vs. Purdue live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Wildcats battle Boilermakers in Elite Eight

Live score, highlights and updates Saturday as Arizona and Purdue clash for a spot in the 2026 Final Four

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The second spot in the 2026 Final Four will be up for grabs on Saturday when No. 1 seed Arizona faces No. 2 seed Purdue in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats are seeking their first Final Four appearance since 2001, while Purdue can make it two trips in three seasons with a win over the top-seed in the West Region.

Arizona is coming off a statement wire-to-wire win over Arkansas earlier this week in San Jose. The Wildcats used their physicality and size to overwhelm Arkansas. Arizona became only the second team since 2000 to score at least 100 points and attempt fewer than 10 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament.

Conversely, the Boilermakers advanced to the Elite Eight after a last-second win over Texas. Purdue big man Trey Kaufman-Renn tipped in a missed shot with 0.7 seconds remaining to give his team a 67-65 win over the only double-digit seed in the Sweet 16. Purdue (53) has the most wins in the NCAA Tournament without winning a national title.

CBS Sports will be with you throughout the entire way on Saturday with live updates, analysis and highlights as Arizona battles Purdue in the Elite Eight. Keep it locked here as the Wildcats and the Boilermakers clash with a trip to the Final Four on the line, and you can watch all the action on March Madness Live

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Can Purdue match Arizona's physicality?

Arizona's only real weakness is a lack of 3-point shooting. Still, the Wildcats have found ways to advance in the NCAA Tournament -- and win throughout the regular season -- because of their size and physicality down low. Arizona, as a team, scored more points in the paint (58) than Houston did total points (55) during its loss to Illinois in the Sweet 16.

Purdue will have a tall task -- literally and figuratively -- going up against Arizona's stout frontcourt of Koa Peat, Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas. Purdue, as a team, has the highest adjusted offensive efficiency rating in college basketball, according to KenPom. 

The Boilermakers also force turnovers and create second chances on the glass. Purdue is also a better 3-point shooting team than Arizona. Still, this game will come down to which team is the more physical. On paper, Arizona appears to have the advantage.

2026 March Madness live stream: NCAA Tournament TV schedule, watch Elite Eight streaming online Saturday
Cameron Salerno
2026 March Madness live stream: NCAA Tournament TV schedule, watch Elite Eight streaming online Saturday
 
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Arizona vs. Purdue for Final Four: Wildcats hope to snap 25-year hex; is this Matt Painter's last great shot?

When Tommy Lloyd's top-seeded Arizona Wildcats tip off Saturday night against Matt Painter's No. 2 Boilermakers, it will initiate 40 minutes of trial by basketball that will be caked in anxiety for both schools and fan bases. 

There is a Final Four trip to Indianapolis on the line, and with it, generational droughts looking to be quenched.

Sure, Purdue made the Final Four just two years ago with back-to-back national player of the year Zach Edey, but that was then and this is now; there's still some overall atonement for past March misses for Painter's program.

Arizona vs. Purdue for Final Four: Wildcats hope to snap 25-year hex; is this Matt Painter's last great shot?
Matt Norlander
Arizona vs. Purdue for Final Four: Wildcats hope to snap 25-year hex; is this Matt Painter's last great shot?
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