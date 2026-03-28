Arizona vs. Purdue live updates: Score, highlights, analysis as Wildcats battle Boilermakers in Elite Eight

Can Purdue match Arizona's physicality?
Arizona's only real weakness is a lack of 3-point shooting. Still, the Wildcats have found ways to advance in the NCAA Tournament -- and win throughout the regular season -- because of their size and physicality down low. Arizona, as a team, scored more points in the paint (58) than Houston did total points (55) during its loss to Illinois in the Sweet 16.
Purdue will have a tall task -- literally and figuratively -- going up against Arizona's stout frontcourt of Koa Peat, Ivan Kharchenkov and Motiejus Krivas. Purdue, as a team, has the highest adjusted offensive efficiency rating in college basketball, according to KenPom.
The Boilermakers also force turnovers and create second chances on the glass. Purdue is also a better 3-point shooting team than Arizona. Still, this game will come down to which team is the more physical. On paper, Arizona appears to have the advantage.