It's been an extremely strong year for the Big 12 in college basketball, and the 2026 Big 12 Tournament tips off on Tuesday in Kansas City. The No. 12 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (16-15, 7-11 Big 12) take on the No. 13 seed Baylor Bears (16-15, 6-12 Big 12) in the first matchup. The winner advances to play Iowa State in the second round on Wednesday.

Tipoff from the T-Mobile Center is at 12:30 p.m. ET. The latest Baylor vs. Arizona State odds list the Sun Devils as x-point favorite. The over/under is 150.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Baylor vs. Arizona State 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Arizona State vs. Baylor:

Arizona State vs. Baylor spread: Baylor -3.5 Arizona State vs. Baylor over/under: 154.5 points Arizona State vs. Baylor money line: Baylor -174, ASU +151

Top Baylor vs. Arizona State predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (154.5 points). This line has fallen three points since the opener, creating value on the Over. Three of Baylor's past four games have cleared the total. The Bears have also seen 53% of their games go Over this season.

SportsLine's model is projecting 155 points in this matchup with Cameron Carr leading Baylor at 20.3 points and Maurice Odum pacing ASU with 17.7 as the Over hits more than 50% of the time.

How to make Arizona State vs. Baylor picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations.

So who wins Baylor vs. Arizona State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?