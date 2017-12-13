Arizona State official owes daughter $500 after team upsets Kansas in Lawrence
It appears he's more than happy to pay up, given the circumstances
Arizona State media relations director Doug Tammaro made a promise to his daughter this summer that he would open his wallet wide if his Sun Devils knocked off Kansas in Lawrence on Dec. 10.
Fast forward four months, nine consecutive victories and one Jayhawks upset later, and his daughter was quick to remind him that, uh, it's time to fork over some cash. She even supplied video evidence of the $500 promise Tammaro says he made during a wine drinking session in Italy.
Yep, you heard that right. "If we win at Kansas, I will give you a $500 spending spree at the mall."
The Sun Devils pulled off the feat over then-No. 2 Kansas on Sunday behind a 29-point explosion from Tra Holder and 22 from his backcourt buddy Shannon Evans. It wasn't a fluke by any stretch, either. ASU handled Kansas and held the lead for more than 14 minutes in the back-and-forth contest. Which is why Tammaro says he is staying away from a double-or-nothing dare with his daughter, given the way ASU has played this season.
"Not with that backcourt," he told For The Win.
-
Announcer gives hero's welcome to LaVar
Lithuania seems ready for the Ball era to begin
-
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1) rankings
The Sun Devils make a big jump and the Jayhawks slide after ASU pulls the big upset
-
Arizona's Ayton moving up Frosh Watch
Arizona's big man from the Bahamas balled out against two talented teams
-
Texas' top scorer out with wrist injury
Coach Shaka Smart doesn't expect him to be out for an extended period of time
-
Ex KU star confused by Jayhawk problems
Jackson isn't showing the Sun Devils much respect after beating KU
-
Poll Attacks: AP voter has ASU No. 18
One AP voter must not know ASU is undefeated with wins over the Jayhawks and Musketeers
Add a Comment