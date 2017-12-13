Arizona State official owes daughter $500 after team upsets Kansas in Lawrence

Arizona State media relations director Doug Tammaro made a promise to his daughter this summer that he would open his wallet wide if his Sun Devils knocked off Kansas in Lawrence on Dec. 10.

Fast forward four months, nine consecutive victories and one Jayhawks upset later, and his daughter was quick to remind him that, uh, it's time to fork over some cash. She even supplied video evidence of the $500 promise Tammaro says he made during a wine drinking session in Italy.

That moment when you might have had too much wine in Italy in August and you tell your Sun Devil daughter if we beat Kansas you will give her $500 to spend at mall (and forgot she had it on video). pic.twitter.com/Aw9HlGnPu8 — Doug Tammaro (@DougTammaro) December 11, 2017

Yep, you heard that right. "If we win at Kansas, I will give you a $500 spending spree at the mall."

The Sun Devils pulled off the feat over then-No. 2 Kansas on Sunday behind a 29-point explosion from Tra Holder and 22 from his backcourt buddy Shannon Evans. It wasn't a fluke by any stretch, either. ASU handled Kansas and held the lead for more than 14 minutes in the back-and-forth contest. Which is why Tammaro says he is staying away from a double-or-nothing dare with his daughter, given the way ASU has played this season.

"Not with that backcourt," he told For The Win.