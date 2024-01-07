Halftime Report
Arizona State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 44-38 lead against Colorado.
Arizona State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Colorado step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Colorado Buffaloes @ Arizona State Sun Devils
Current Records: Colorado 11-3, Arizona State 9-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: ESPN University
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Desert Financial Arena. Arizona State does have the home-court advantage, but Colorado is expected to win by three points.
After a string of six wins, Colorado's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 97-50. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Colorado has scored all season.
Meanwhile, Arizona State waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They rang in the new year with a 82-70 victory over the Utes.
Arizona State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jose Perez, who scored 26 points, and Frankie Collins, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Jamiya Neal was another key contributor, scoring seven points along with three steals.
The Buffaloes' loss dropped their record down to 11-3. As for the Sun Devils, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-5.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Colorado just can't miss this season, having made 50.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their shots per game this season. Given Colorado's sizeable advantage in that area, Arizona State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Colorado was able to grind out a solid win over Arizona State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 67-59. Will Colorado repeat their success, or does Arizona State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Colorado is a 3-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Colorado 67 vs. Arizona State 59
- Dec 01, 2022 - Arizona State 60 vs. Colorado 59
- Feb 24, 2022 - Arizona State 82 vs. Colorado 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 57
- Mar 04, 2021 - Colorado 75 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 16, 2020 - Colorado 68 vs. Arizona State 61
- Nov 08, 2019 - Colorado 81 vs. Arizona State 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Colorado 77 vs. Arizona State 73
- Jan 05, 2019 - Arizona State 83 vs. Colorado 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - Colorado 97 vs. Arizona State 85