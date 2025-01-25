Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Iowa State 16-2, Arizona State 11-7

Arizona State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Arizona State finally turned things around against West Virginia on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 65-57.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Basheer Jihad, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Quaintance, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Iowa State). Everything went their way against UCF on Tuesday as Iowa State made off with a 108-83 victory. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten games by 19 points or more this season.

Joshua Jefferson and Keshon Gilbert were among the main playmakers for Iowa State as the former went 9 for 14 en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds and five assists and the latter went 10 for 15 en route to 21 points plus eight assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Jefferson a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Demarion Watson, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCF only posted nine.

Arizona State's win ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-7. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 16-2 with the victory, which was their 29th straight at home dating back to last season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arizona State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Arizona State and Iowa State pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Iowa State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 9.5 points. Both have both performed well against the spread, with Iowa State at 12-6 and Arizona State at 3-2 ATS.

Iowa State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

