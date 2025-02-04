Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Kansas State 10-11, Arizona State 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Desert Financial Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Sun Devils going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Last Saturday, Arizona State came up short against Arizona and fell 81-72. The Sun Devils have struggled against the Wildcats recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Kansas State's contest on Saturday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They blew past Iowa State 80-61. Winning may never get old, but the Wildcats sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

Kansas State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Coleman Hawkins, who posted 17 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Hawkins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Brendan Hausen, who earned 15 points in addition to three steals.

Arizona State's defeat dropped their record down to 12-9. As for Kansas State, their win ended a 15-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-11.

Arizona State skirted past Kansas State 92-90 when the teams last played back in November of 2017. Will Arizona State repeat their success, or does Kansas State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arizona State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.