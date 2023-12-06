Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: SMU 6-3, Arizona State 5-2

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: Fox Sports 1

SMU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

SMU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 19 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 90-47 win over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as SMU did.

SMU got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keon Ambrose-Hylton out in front who scored 19 points. Ambrose-Hylton continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Samuell Williamson, who scored 13 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona State waltzed into Sunday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 72-61 win over the Dons.

Arizona State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Frankie Collins led the charge by scoring 21 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Jamiya Neal was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Mustangs have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Sun Devils, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, Arizona State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be SMU's first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SMU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Arizona State is a slight 2-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.