Who's Playing

Stanford Cardinal @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Stanford 10-9, Arizona State 11-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.92

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Stanford Cardinal and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Desert Financial Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Cardinal had to settle for a 73-71 loss against the Golden Bears.

Stanford's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Brandon Angel, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds, and Maxime Raynaud who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Arizona State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 84-71 to the Beavers. Arizona State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jose Perez, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Frankie Collins was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with six steals.

The Cardinal's loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for the Sun Devils, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-9.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Stanford just can't miss this season, having made 47.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots this season. Given Stanford's sizable advantage in that area, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Stanford is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Stanford's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-7 record against the spread vs the Sun Devils over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Arizona State is a slight 1-point favorite against Stanford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Stanford.