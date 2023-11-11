Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Texas So. 0-1, Arizona State 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.98

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will be playing at home against the Texas So. Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. Neither Arizona State nor Texas So. could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Arizona State kicked off their season on the road on Wednesday and hit a couple of potholes. The matchup between the Sun Devils and the Bulldogs wasn't particularly close, with the Sun Devils falling 71-56.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Texas So. found out the hard way on Monday. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Lobos, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 92-55.

Both these teams took a loss in their season openers, leaving them with identical 0-1 records.

As for their next game, Arizona State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-17 record against the spread.

Arizona State and Texas So. were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in November of 2022, but Arizona State came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Arizona State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas So..