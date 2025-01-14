Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: UCF 11-4, Arizona State 10-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11 p.m. ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the UCF Knights and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Desert Financial Arena. The Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, UCF couldn't handle Arizona and fell 88-80.

Keyshawn Hall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 22 points in addition to six rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, UCF smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Arizona only pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Arizona State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Baylor on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 72-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. The Sun Devils have been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from BJ Freeman, who posted 22 points plus two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Alston Mason was another key player, scoring 14 points plus seven rebounds and five assists.

UCF's loss dropped their record down to 11-4. As for Arizona State, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UCF has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While UCF and Arizona State both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Arizona State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Arizona State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

