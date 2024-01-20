Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arizona State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against USC.

If Arizona State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-7 in no time. On the other hand, USC will have to make due with an 8-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: USC 8-10, Arizona State 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

USC is 8-2 against Arizona State since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. USC is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

We saw a pretty high 159.5-over/under line set for USC's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They lost to the Wildcats on the road by a decisive 82-67 margin on Wednesday. USC has struggled against Arizona recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from DJ Rodman, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Arizona State last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Bruins by a score of 68-66. It was the first time this season that Arizona State let down their fans at home.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jamiya Neal, who scored 13 points. Another player making a difference was Frankie Collins, who scored 16 points.

The Trojans' loss dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Sun Devils, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-7.

USC is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep USC's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Arizona State over their last nine matchups.

USC came up short against Arizona State when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 77-72. Can USC avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arizona State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sun Devils as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

USC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.