Who's Playing

Washington Huskies @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Washington 14-12, Arizona State 13-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Washington has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arizona State Sun Devils will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Desert Financial Arena. Washington is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

After soaring to a 20-point victory in their last game, Washington came back down to earth on Saturday. They lost 82-80 to the Golden Bears on a last-minute jump shot From Jalen Celestine.

Keion Brooks Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 26 points. He has been hot recently, having posted 20 or more points the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Arizona State found out the hard way on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Sun Devils lost to the Wildcats, and the Sun Devils lost bad. The score wound up at 105-60. Arizona State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Adam Miller, who scored 16 points along with two steals.

The Huskies' loss dropped their record down to 14-12. As for the Sun Devils, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-13 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Washington just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Arizona State, though, as they've only made 42% of their shots this season. Given Washington's sizable advantage in that area, the Sun Devils will need to find a way to close that gap.

Washington strolled past the Sun Devils in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 82-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Washington since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Washington is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Arizona State and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.