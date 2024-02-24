Who's Playing

Washington State Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Washington State 21-6, Arizona State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.79

What to Know

Arizona State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Washington State Cougars will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena.

Arizona State fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Huskies on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Huskies by a score of 84-82. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Arizona State, who almost overcame a 25 point deficit.

The losing side was boosted by Frankie Collins, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Arizona State's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, Washington State entered their tilt with the Wildcats with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Cougars came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats on Thursday and snuck past 77-74.

Jaylen Wells was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Rueben Chinyelu was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Sun Devils have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-14 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 21-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arizona State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Washington State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Arizona State lost to the Cougars at home by a decisive 75-58 margin when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Washington State is a 5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139 points.

Series History

Arizona State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington State.