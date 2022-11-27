Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Arizona State

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-3; Arizona State 5-1

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Alcorn State Braves at 5 p.m. ET Nov. 27 at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

ASU has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Grambling Tigers last week. ASU steamrolled past Grambling 80-49 at home. ASU got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Warren Washington out in front picking up 11 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State beat the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 62-54 this past Friday.

The Sun Devils are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought ASU up to 5-1 and the Braves to 3-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.30%, which places them 11th in college basketball. Less enviably, Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Alcorn State.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.06

Odds

The Sun Devils are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.