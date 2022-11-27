Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Arizona State

Current Records: Alcorn State 3-3; Arizona State 5-1

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils will play host again and welcome the Alcorn State Braves to Desert Financial Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. ASU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Sun Devils have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Grambling Tigers on Tuesday. ASU claimed a resounding 80-49 victory over Grambling at home. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 18.5 points in ASU's favor. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but forward Warren Washington led the charge as he had 11 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State picked up a 62-54 win over the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners on Friday.

The wins brought the Sun Devils up to 5-1 and the Braves to 3-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: ASU have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.30%, which places them 11th in college basketball. Less enviably, Alcorn State has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 25th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.