Who's Playing
No. 5 Arizona @ Arizona State
Current Records: Arizona 12-1; Arizona State 11-2
What to Know
The #5 Arizona Wildcats are 11-3 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Arizona and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against ASU last season (67-56 and 91-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Arizona took their matchup against the Morgan State Bears last Thursday by a conclusive 93-68 score. It was another big night for Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis, who had 26 points along with nine boards.
Meanwhile, a win for the Sun Devils just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the San Francisco Dons 97-60. It was supposed to be a close game, and ASU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Frankie Collins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting.
The Wildcats' victory brought them up to 12-1 while ASU's loss pulled them down to 11-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arizona enters the contest with a 53.20% field goal percentage, which is the best in college basketball. But the Sun Devils have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arizona State.
- Feb 07, 2022 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arizona 67 vs. Arizona State 56
- Jan 25, 2021 - Arizona 80 vs. Arizona State 67
- Jan 21, 2021 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 82
- Jan 25, 2020 - Arizona State 66 vs. Arizona 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82