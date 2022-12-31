Who's Playing

No. 5 Arizona @ Arizona State

Current Records: Arizona 12-1; Arizona State 11-2

What to Know

The #5 Arizona Wildcats are 11-3 against the Arizona State Sun Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Arizona and ASU will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Desert Financial Arena. The Wildcats won both of their matches against ASU last season (67-56 and 91-79) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

Arizona took their matchup against the Morgan State Bears last Thursday by a conclusive 93-68 score. It was another big night for Arizona's forward Azuolas Tubelis, who had 26 points along with nine boards.

Meanwhile, a win for the Sun Devils just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the San Francisco Dons 97-60. It was supposed to be a close game, and ASU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Frankie Collins had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting.

The Wildcats' victory brought them up to 12-1 while ASU's loss pulled them down to 11-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arizona enters the contest with a 53.20% field goal percentage, which is the best in college basketball. But the Sun Devils have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.70%, which places them 11th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Arizona State.