Arizona State vs. Arizona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Arizona State

Current Records: Arizona 13-5; Arizona State 11-7

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 2-7 against the #22 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. ASU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Arizona at 9:30 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena. ASU will be seeking to avenge the 75-47 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Sun Devils and the Utah Utes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sun Devils wrapped it up with an 83-64 win. G Rob Edwards was the offensive standout of the game for the Sun Devils, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and finishing with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona took their matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday by a conclusive 75-54 score. Four players on the Wildcats scored in the double digits: G Dylan Smith (13), G Josh Green (13), F Zeke Nnaji (12), and G Nico Mannion (12).

Their wins bumped ASU to 11-7 and Arizona to 13-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona State.