Arizona State vs. Arizona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball game

Who's Playing

Arizona @ Arizona State

Current Records: Arizona 13-5; Arizona State 11-7

What to Know

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 2-7 against the #22 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. ASU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Arizona at 9:30 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena. ASU will be seeking to avenge the 75-47 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Sun Devils and the Utah Utes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sun Devils wrapped it up with an 83-64 win. G Rob Edwards was the offensive standout of the game for the Sun Devils, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and finishing with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Arizona took their matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday by a conclusive 75-54 score. Four players on the Wildcats scored in the double digits: G Dylan Smith (13), G Josh Green (13), F Zeke Nnaji (12), and G Nico Mannion (12).

Their wins bumped ASU to 11-7 and Arizona to 13-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arizona have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona State.

  • Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
  • Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
  • Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
  • Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
  • Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
  • Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
  • Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
  • Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82
Our Latest Stories