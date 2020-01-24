Arizona State vs. Arizona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball game
Who's Playing
Arizona @ Arizona State
Current Records: Arizona 13-5; Arizona State 11-7
What to Know
The Arizona State Sun Devils are 2-7 against the #22 Arizona Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. ASU's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Arizona at 9:30 p.m. ET at Wells-Fargo Arena. ASU will be seeking to avenge the 75-47 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Sun Devils and the Utah Utes on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Sun Devils wrapped it up with an 83-64 win. G Rob Edwards was the offensive standout of the game for the Sun Devils, shooting 5-for-6 from downtown and finishing with 24 points.
Meanwhile, Arizona took their matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday by a conclusive 75-54 score. Four players on the Wildcats scored in the double digits: G Dylan Smith (13), G Josh Green (13), F Zeke Nnaji (12), and G Nico Mannion (12).
Their wins bumped ASU to 11-7 and Arizona to 13-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells-Fargo Arena -- Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arizona have won seven out of their last nine games against Arizona State.
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arizona 75 vs. Arizona State 47
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arizona State 72 vs. Arizona 64
- Jan 31, 2019 - Arizona State 95 vs. Arizona 88
- Feb 15, 2018 - Arizona 77 vs. Arizona State 70
- Dec 30, 2017 - Arizona 84 vs. Arizona State 78
- Mar 04, 2017 - Arizona 73 vs. Arizona State 60
- Jan 12, 2017 - Arizona 91 vs. Arizona State 75
- Feb 17, 2016 - Arizona 99 vs. Arizona State 61
- Jan 03, 2016 - Arizona 94 vs. Arizona State 82
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home