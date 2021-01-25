The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 11 p.m. ET on Monday at McKale Memorial Center. Arizona is 11-3 overall and 7-2 at home, while the Sun Devils are 4-7 overall and 2-1 on the road. Both teams have struggled mightily against the spread this season. Arizona is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games, while Arizona State has covered the number in just one of its last seven.

Arizona vs. Arizona State spread: Arizona -4.5

Arizona vs. Arizona State over-under: 156 points

Arizona vs. Arizona State money line: Wildcats -210, Sun Devils +175



What you need to know about Arizona

Arizona delivered an 84-82 victory over the Sun Devils last Thursday. Guard James Akinjo led the charge for the Wildcats, recording 24 points and three assists. Terrell Brown also had a strong showing for the Wildcats, finishing with 14 points, six assists and five rebounds. For the season, Akinjo is averaging 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats have also dominated Arizona State on their home court. In fact, Arizona is 9-1 in its last 10 games against the Sun Devils at home.

What you need to know about Arizona State

Arizona State has lost five straight, but the Sun Devils have scored 75 or more points in three of their last four games. In Thursday's loss against Arizona, the Sun Devils had four players score in double figures, including guard Remy Martin, who finished with 18 points, six assists and three rebounds. Martin enters Monday's matchup averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The Sun Devils are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against Arizona. However, Arizona State is just 1-4-1 against the spread in its last six games on the road.

