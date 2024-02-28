We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on the schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Arizona Wildcats are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Desert Financial Arena. Arizona State is 14-14 overall and 10-4 at home, while Arizona is 21-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. Arizona currently tops the Pac-12 standings with a 12-4 record while Arizona State is seventh at 8-9 in league play.

Arizona has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with its arch-rival but is only 5-4-1 against the spread during that span. This time around, the Wildcats are favored by 12 points in the latest Arizona State vs. Arizona odds and the over/under is 159 points.

Arizona State vs. Arizona spread: Arizona -12

Arizona State vs. Arizona over/under: 159 points

Arizona State vs. Arizona money line: Arizona State +521, Arizona -755

What you need to know about Arizona State

Arizona State came out on top against the Washington State Cougars by a score of 73-61 on Saturday thanks to a decided advantage from the 3-point line. The Sun Devils shot 26.2% better from beyond the arc than the Cougars to score the upset victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona State to victory. Jose Perez scored 16 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Alonzo Gaffney was another key contributor, scoring 11 points while adding six rebounds and two blocks.

What you need to know about Arizona

Meanwhile, the Wildcats enjoyed a 91-75 victory over the Washington Huskies on Saturday. Caleb Love had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the win. Pelle Larsson added 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds while Oumar Ballo had a double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Arizona hammered Washington on the boards, grabbing 51 rebounds while the Huskies only managed 30. The Wildcats are +11.0 in rebounding margin per game this season and they won the rebounding battle 44-25 in a 105-60 blowout of the Sun Devils just 11 days ago in Tucson.

